Richard Scudamore: Premier League clubs asked for £250,000 towards £5m bonus

Chelsea's Bruce Buck (right) made the request to clubs for a contribution to Scudamore's farewell gift

All 20 Premier League clubs have been asked for a £250,000 contribution so that the league's outgoing executive chairman Richard Scudamore can be given a £5m farewell gift.

The clubs were asked for the money before a meeting on Tuesday.

It is expected they will agree to Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck's request.

Scudamore, 59, who is reportedly paid £2.5m per season, is stepping down next month after 19 years at the organisation.

The league's UK television rights were valued at around £670m when he joined, and the last deal was worth £5.14bn.

Buck, who has developed a close friendship with Scudamore since becoming Chelsea chairman in 2003, received backing from top-flight clubs during a meeting at Premier League headquarters in London.

Should every club contribute, the outgoing boss will receive an additional £5m windfall as a token of appreciation for his successful tenure.

"We expect to make an appropriate appointment in good time so there can be a seamless transition," Buck said after Scudamore's departure was announced in June.

The Chelsea chairman has been leading the search for Scudamore's successor along with Leicester City chief executive Susan Whelan and Burnley chairman Mike Garlick.

Scudamore joined the Premier League in November 1999 as chief executive before moving to his current role in June 2014.