NI League Cup: Crusaders and Ballymena United go through to semi-finals

Crusaders twice came from behind to beat Glentoran 4-2 and progress to the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Ballymena United also went through after a Jude Winchester injury-time goal gave them a 1-0 win away to Ards.

Jordan Owens cancelled out Robbie McDaid's early opener for the Glens at the Oval and David Cushley equalised after Curtis Allen had given the home side a 2-1 half-time lead.

Owens hit a second and Paul Heatley sealed the win late on.

It was a sixth victory in a row over the east Belfast outfit for Stephen Baxter's men and an 11th in 12 meetings.

Cliftonville will play Dungannon Swifts and Portadown will take on Linfield in the other two quarter-finals.

Owens at the double for persistent Crues

Glentoran made a terrific start at the Oval and went ahead in the sixth minute through a Robbie McDaid close-range finish.

The goal owed a lot to a superb left-wing cross from Allen which Connor Pepper headed against a post, with McDaid on hand to score the rebound.

The lead lasted 14 minutes before Gary Thompson did well on the bye-line to drill a low cross into the six-yard box for Owens to tap home.

Allen restored the home side's lead in the 28th minute, playing a clever one-two with strike partner McDaid before calmly slotting home at the near post.

Cushley levelled for the Crues again on the hour, showing great craft to turn in the box and deliver a low, right-foot finish into the bottom corner.

The visitors took the lead for the first time in the match four minutes later. Cushley was the provider this time, delivering an inviting corner which Owens headed in at the back post.

Heatley then came off the bench to seal his side's place in the last four, running away from the Glentoran defence to deliver a confident finish for his fifth goal in five games.

Late Winchester winner sends Sky Blues through

Winchester's strike took a deflection before going in

It looked like the game was heading for extra-time in Bangor before former Cliftonville ace Winchester scored a scrappy winner in injury-time.

Substitute Johnny McMurray broke into the box but was closed down and the ball fell to Winchester, whose effort took a wicked deflection to deceive home keeper Jason Mooney and trickle in.

There was still time for a late Ards effort but sub Marc McKenna rifled over from a Jonny Frazer cross.

Ballymena twice hit the woodwork through Leroy Millar, with the midfielder coming close to opening the scoring in each half.