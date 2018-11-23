Scottish Premiership
Hamilton12:30Celtic
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Scottish Premiership: Hamilton Academical v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hamilton have won just one of their past 22 top-flight matches against Celtic and are winless against them since a 1-0 victory at Celtic Park back in October 2014 (P12 W0 D1 L11 since).
  • Celtic are unbeaten in 10 trips to the Hope Stadium (W8 D2), conceding just seven goals in total and never more than once in a game.
  • Hamilton have won just one of their past seven league games (D1 L5), failing to score more than a single goal in any of those matches (3 goals in total).
  • Celtic are enjoying a six-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership (W5 D1), scoring four or more goals in four of those games and keeping five clean sheets.
  • Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has scored with five of his past six shots on target in the Premiership.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic128222762126
2Hearts138231913626
3Rangers1273232112124
4Kilmarnock137331912724
5St Johnstone137241618-223
6Aberdeen126331610621
7Livingston12543127519
8Hibernian125342112918
9Motherwell123271222-1011
10Hamilton13319928-1910
11St Mirren131210626-205
12Dundee131111630-244
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport