Scottish Premiership: Hamilton Academical v Celtic
- Hamilton have won just one of their past 22 top-flight matches against Celtic and are winless against them since a 1-0 victory at Celtic Park back in October 2014 (P12 W0 D1 L11 since).
- Celtic are unbeaten in 10 trips to the Hope Stadium (W8 D2), conceding just seven goals in total and never more than once in a game.
- Hamilton have won just one of their past seven league games (D1 L5), failing to score more than a single goal in any of those matches (3 goals in total).
- Celtic are enjoying a six-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership (W5 D1), scoring four or more goals in four of those games and keeping five clean sheets.
- Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has scored with five of his past six shots on target in the Premiership.