Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Dundee

Hibernian15:00Dundee
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Hibernian have lost just one of their past 15 matches against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership (W8 D6) and are unbeaten against them in the top flight since a 1-3 defeat in November 2012 (P6 W4 D2 L0 since).
  • Dundee's last league victory against Hibernian at Easter Road came back in October 2001 (2-1) - since then, the Dark Blues have drawn four and lost six of their 10 visits, scoring 10 goals and conceding 21.
  • Hibs have failed to score in each of their past three Scottish Premiership games (D1 L2) - they last failed to score in four consecutive top-flight games in April 2014.
  • Dundee have won just one of their past 14 Premiership games (D1 L12), failing to score in nine of those games and netting just six goals in total during this period.
  • Dundee have conceded 11 goals from set-piece situations in the Premiership this season - more than any other side in the competition.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic128222762126
2Hearts138231913626
3Rangers1273232112124
4Kilmarnock137331912724
5St Johnstone137241618-223
6Aberdeen126331610621
7Livingston12543127519
8Hibernian125342112918
9Motherwell123271222-1011
10Hamilton13319928-1910
11St Mirren131210626-205
12Dundee131111630-244
