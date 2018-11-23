Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Dundee
-
- Hibernian have lost just one of their past 15 matches against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership (W8 D6) and are unbeaten against them in the top flight since a 1-3 defeat in November 2012 (P6 W4 D2 L0 since).
- Dundee's last league victory against Hibernian at Easter Road came back in October 2001 (2-1) - since then, the Dark Blues have drawn four and lost six of their 10 visits, scoring 10 goals and conceding 21.
- Hibs have failed to score in each of their past three Scottish Premiership games (D1 L2) - they last failed to score in four consecutive top-flight games in April 2014.
- Dundee have won just one of their past 14 Premiership games (D1 L12), failing to score in nine of those games and netting just six goals in total during this period.
- Dundee have conceded 11 goals from set-piece situations in the Premiership this season - more than any other side in the competition.