Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Fir Park

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Motherwell have lost seven of their past eight Scottish Premiership matches against Aberdeen (W1), failing to score in four of the previous five.
  • Aberdeen have won each of their past three top-flight matches against Motherwell at Fir Park - as many victories as in their previous 12 such visits combined (W3 D4 L5).
  • Following their 1-0 victory against Dundee in their last home league game, Motherwell will be looking to win back-to-back home games in the Premiership for the first time since September 2017 (run of three).
  • Aberdeen have won three consecutive league games and will be looking to win four on the bounce in the Premiership for the first time since August 2017 (run of six).
  • Each of Motherwell's five home league goals this season have been scored by different players (Danny Johnson, Carl McHugh, Peter Hartley, Ryan Bowman and David Turnbull).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic128222762126
2Hearts138231913626
3Rangers1273232112124
4Kilmarnock137331912724
5St Johnstone137241618-223
6Aberdeen126331610621
7Livingston12543127519
8Hibernian125342112918
9Motherwell123271222-1011
10Hamilton13319928-1910
11St Mirren131210626-205
12Dundee131111630-244
View full Scottish Premiership table

