Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Aberdeen
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Motherwell have lost seven of their past eight Scottish Premiership matches against Aberdeen (W1), failing to score in four of the previous five.
- Aberdeen have won each of their past three top-flight matches against Motherwell at Fir Park - as many victories as in their previous 12 such visits combined (W3 D4 L5).
- Following their 1-0 victory against Dundee in their last home league game, Motherwell will be looking to win back-to-back home games in the Premiership for the first time since September 2017 (run of three).
- Aberdeen have won three consecutive league games and will be looking to win four on the bounce in the Premiership for the first time since August 2017 (run of six).
- Each of Motherwell's five home league goals this season have been scored by different players (Danny Johnson, Carl McHugh, Peter Hartley, Ryan Bowman and David Turnbull).