Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Rangers have lost just one of their past 13 top-flight games against Livingston (W9 D3 L1), however, that defeat did come the last time the two sides met back in September (0-1).
- Livingston have lost each of their past seven trips to Ibrox in the top flight since drawing their first visit there in the Scottish Premier League back in August 2001.
- Rangers are enjoying a nine-game unbeaten run at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership (W8 D1).
- Livingston have failed to score in their past three league games (D1 L2) - they last failed to score in four consecutive top-flight matches in October 2005.
- Rangers' James Tavernier has scored with six of his seven shots on target in the Scottish Premiership this season but five of those goals have been penalties.