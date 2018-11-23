Scottish Premiership
Rangers15:00Livingston
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Livingston

  • Rangers have lost just one of their past 13 top-flight games against Livingston (W9 D3 L1), however, that defeat did come the last time the two sides met back in September (0-1).
  • Livingston have lost each of their past seven trips to Ibrox in the top flight since drawing their first visit there in the Scottish Premier League back in August 2001.
  • Rangers are enjoying a nine-game unbeaten run at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership (W8 D1).
  • Livingston have failed to score in their past three league games (D1 L2) - they last failed to score in four consecutive top-flight matches in October 2005.
  • Rangers' James Tavernier has scored with six of his seven shots on target in the Scottish Premiership this season but five of those goals have been penalties.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic128222762126
2Hearts138231913626
3Rangers1273232112124
4Kilmarnock137331912724
5St Johnstone137241618-223
6Aberdeen126331610621
7Livingston12543127519
8Hibernian125342112918
9Motherwell123271222-1011
10Hamilton13319928-1910
11St Mirren131210626-205
12Dundee131111630-244
