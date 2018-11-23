Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: McDiarmid Park

Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • St Johnstone have won just one of their past six Scottish Premiership games against Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park (D1 L4), losing each of the past three.
  • Kilmarnock have won three consecutive league games against St Johnstone, conceding just a single goal across those three victories.
  • St Johnstone have won five consecutive Premiership games without conceding a single goal - the last side to win six games on the bounce without conceding in the competition were Celtic in November 2016.
  • Kilmarnock have lost just one of their past eight league games (W5 D2), a 1-2 defeat against Aberdeen.
  • Greg Stewart has been directly involved in four of Kilmarnock's past six league goals (1 goal, 3 assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic128222762126
2Hearts138231913626
3Rangers1273232112124
4Kilmarnock137331912724
5St Johnstone137241618-223
6Aberdeen126331610621
7Livingston12543127519
8Hibernian125342112918
9Motherwell123271222-1011
10Hamilton13319928-1910
11St Mirren131210626-205
12Dundee131111630-244
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport