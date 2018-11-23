Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone v Kilmarnock
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- St Johnstone have won just one of their past six Scottish Premiership games against Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park (D1 L4), losing each of the past three.
- Kilmarnock have won three consecutive league games against St Johnstone, conceding just a single goal across those three victories.
- St Johnstone have won five consecutive Premiership games without conceding a single goal - the last side to win six games on the bounce without conceding in the competition were Celtic in November 2016.
- Kilmarnock have lost just one of their past eight league games (W5 D2), a 1-2 defeat against Aberdeen.
- Greg Stewart has been directly involved in four of Kilmarnock's past six league goals (1 goal, 3 assists).