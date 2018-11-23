Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian
- St Mirren have failed to win any of their previous four Scottish Premiership matches against Hearts (D2 L2) since a 2-0 victory in October 2013.
- Hearts have failed to score in three of their past five visits to St Mirren in the top flight (D3 L2), scoring just two goals in total during this period.
- St Mirren have failed to win any of their past 12 league games (D2 L10) - their joint-longest winless run in the Premiership.
- Hearts have failed to score in each of their past three league games, losing the past two - they last lost three on the bounce without scoring in April 2017.
- Only St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark (49) has made more saves in this season's Premiership than St Mirren's Craig Samson (47), who has just retired.