Scottish Premiership
St Mirren15:00Hearts
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • St Mirren have failed to win any of their previous four Scottish Premiership matches against Hearts (D2 L2) since a 2-0 victory in October 2013.
  • Hearts have failed to score in three of their past five visits to St Mirren in the top flight (D3 L2), scoring just two goals in total during this period.
  • St Mirren have failed to win any of their past 12 league games (D2 L10) - their joint-longest winless run in the Premiership.
  • Hearts have failed to score in each of their past three league games, losing the past two - they last lost three on the bounce without scoring in April 2017.
  • Only St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark (49) has made more saves in this season's Premiership than St Mirren's Craig Samson (47), who has just retired.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic128222762126
2Hearts138231913626
3Rangers1273232112124
4Kilmarnock137331912724
5St Johnstone137241618-223
6Aberdeen126331610621
7Livingston12543127519
8Hibernian125342112918
9Motherwell123271222-1011
10Hamilton13319928-1910
11St Mirren131210626-205
12Dundee131111630-244
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport