Scotland: Ryan Jack out for Nations League double-header with Albania & Israel.

Ryan Jack was injured during Rangers' 7-1 win over Motherwell on Sunday

Nations League League C, Group 1: Albania v Scotland Venue: Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has withdrawn from the Scotland squad for the Nations League double-header with Albania and Israel.

The 26-year-old, capped twice, was selected on Sunday evening following a spate of call-offs.

"Ryan played the whole game for Rangers on Sunday and has picked up an injury," said Scotland manager Alex McLeish.

"It's unfortunate. He's back in the Rangers team and has something to offer the squad in different positions."

Jack was added to McLeish's pool, along with Scott Bain, Scott McTominay and David Bates, after Craig Gordon, Charlie Mulgrew, Kevin McDonald and Stephen O'Donnell dropped out with injuries.

Scotland were already without forwards Steven Naismith and Leigh Griffiths, with Tom Cairney not selected as he returns from a lay-off.

"We have the nucleus here and that's important," said McLeish.

"We are going to concentrate on the guys who are in the squad and pay them our upmost respect. I really trust them.

"We know what's at stake. We have two really big games ahead of us and I know that we can do it if we played to our best."

Scotland visit Albania on 17 November and host Israel three days later.

Israel lead League C Group 1 by three points but have played a game more than Scotland.

Scotland group table after Israel beat Albania 2-0

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Celtic), Jamie MacDonald (Kilmarnock), Allan McGregor (Rangers).

Defenders: Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), David Bates (Hamburg).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).