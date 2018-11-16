Queen's Park v Connah's Quay Nomads
-
- From the section Scottish Challenge Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Grant
- 5McLauchlan
- 6McLaren
- 3Summers
- 4McKernon
- 8Roberts
- 11McLean
- 10Moore
- 7East
- 9Hawke
Substitutes
- 12Fotheringham
- 14Osadolor
- 15Mortimer
- 16Peters
- 17Martin
- 18Magee
- 20McDougall
Connah's Quay Nomads
- 1Danby
- 15Holmes
- 2Disney
- 5Horan
- 3Wilson
- 6Harrison
- 7Wignall
- 8Morris
- 17Parker
- 22Bakare
- 9Wilde
Substitutes
- 4Spittle
- 11Woolfe
- 12Poole
- 14Kenny
- 16Owen
- 21Hughes
- 28Rushton
- Referee:
- David Rock
- Attendance:
- 559
Match Stats
Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamConnah's Quay Nomads
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8