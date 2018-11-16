Scottish Challenge Cup - Fourth Round
Queen's Park0Connah's Quay Nomads0

Queen's Park v Connah's Quay Nomads

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Grant
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6McLaren
  • 3Summers
  • 4McKernon
  • 8Roberts
  • 11McLean
  • 10Moore
  • 7East
  • 9Hawke

Substitutes

  • 12Fotheringham
  • 14Osadolor
  • 15Mortimer
  • 16Peters
  • 17Martin
  • 18Magee
  • 20McDougall

Connah's Quay Nomads

  • 1Danby
  • 15Holmes
  • 2Disney
  • 5Horan
  • 3Wilson
  • 6Harrison
  • 7Wignall
  • 8Morris
  • 17Parker
  • 22Bakare
  • 9Wilde

Substitutes

  • 4Spittle
  • 11Woolfe
  • 12Poole
  • 14Kenny
  • 16Owen
  • 21Hughes
  • 28Rushton
Referee:
David Rock
Attendance:
559

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamConnah's Quay Nomads
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away8

