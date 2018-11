Former Swansea City and Leeds United goalkeeper Dave Stewart has died aged 71.

Stewart, who won a single cap for Scotland, a 1-0 defeat to East Germany in 1977, played for Leeds in their 1975 European Cup 2-0 final defeat to Bayern Munich.

He was also an ever present for Swansea City in 1981 as the Swans won promotion to Division One.

As well as Leeds and Swansea, Stewart played almost 200 games for Ayr United.