Dolly Menga: Livingston striker charged for headbutt on Celtic's Ryan Christie

Media playback is not supported on this device Livingston 0-0 Celtic: Should Dolly Menga have been sent off?

Livingston striker Dolly Menga faces a two-game ban after being charged by the Scottish FA following his headbutt on Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie.

Menga was involved in a first-half exchange with Christie during Sunday's goalless draw.

The Angola forward has been charged with violent conduct after the incident was reviewed by a judicial panel.

Should Livingston choose to appeal against the charge, a fast-track hearing will be heard on Thursday.

The incident took place as Livingston were defending a corner kick and Menga was "very, very lucky to stay on the pitch", according to Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

"In real time, I thought he gestured with his head towards Ryan and when I saw it after the game it was actually more aggressive than I thought," he said.

Speaking about the incident on Monday, Scotland international Christie described it as "a bit of a strange one" but Livingston boss Gary Holt said he was unaware of the episode.

"No one on our staff has mentioned it," he told BBC Scotland. "It's probably nothing. These things get highlighted by the cameras playing them over and over."

Should Livingston accept the charge - or fail in an appeal - Menga will miss the trip to Ibrox to face Rangers, and the visit of Motherwell.