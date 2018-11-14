Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Celtic, St Mirren, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland players who ask not to be considered by Alex McLeish may never be picked to play for the national team again, says assistant coach Peter Grant. (National)

However, Sporting Kansas City forward Jonny Russell says he would "never do anything to jeopardise" his place, despite having to take a five-hour flight to meet up with the squad. (Daily Record)

Peter Grant has defended the decision to call up Scott Bain instead of St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark. "A couple of weeks ago, St Johnstone lost six to Celtic. They were crucifying the goalkeeper". (Sun)

Aberdeen defender Michael Devlin is struggling to be fit for Saturday's Nations League game with Albania after picking up a knock in training. (Evening Express)

St Mirren assistant manager Brian Rice says the difference in atmosphere around the club is "night and day" since Oran Kearney succeeded Alan Stubbs as boss. (National)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has revealed Craig Tanner could be sidelined for another three months. (Sun - print edition)

Carlos Pena is on his way back to Rangers, and is awaiting word from manager Steven Gerrard to see if he has a future at the club. (Sun - print edition)

Scott Sinclair says James Forrest is the man to fire Scotland to Euro 2020. "He's brilliant", said his Celtic team-mate. (National)

Sinclair also says Celtic can handle the pressure of a Rangers title challenge. (Sun)

Aberdeen midfielder Niall McGinn revealed Celtic missed out on Everton star Seamus Coleman, with the Irish full-back failing to make the grade after a trial in 2009. (Sun)

McGinn has labelled his Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes as one of the most underrated managers in British football. (Daily Record)

Swansea striker Oli McBurnie says Wales' success at Euro 2016 is inspiring him to do well for Scotland. (National)

Sheffield Wednesday forward Steven Fletcher says he never once considered pulling the plug on his international career. (Sun)

Scotland Women's head coach Shelley Kerr says her players have "exceeded expectations" in their World Cup campaign, with 2018 finishing with a narrow loss in a friendly with world champions USA. (National - print edition)

And Scotland Women's defender Jennifer Beattie won the Women's Player of the Year prize at the Northwest Football Awards. (Scotsman - print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

"They'll try and cheat and we'll try and cheat and whoever comes out on top will probably win" said Scotland hooker Fraser Brown ahead of the clash with South Africa. (Scotsman)

South Africa assistant coach Matt Proudfoot believes Scotland has closed the gap on the Springboks in the two decades since his playing days. (National)