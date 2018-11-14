I don't miss Scottish football, says Stuart Armstrong

Stuart Armstrong joined Southampton for a reported £7m in the summer

Stuart Armstrong says he does not miss Scottish football since making the move from Celtic to Southampton.

Armstrong, 26, signed a four-year contract with the English Premier League club in the summer.

The midfielder has made just 12 appearances for this new club, and has yet to break his scoring duck.

"As an individual I wanted something new, a new challenge, and if I hadn't taken that opportunity I would have regretted it," said Armstrong.

Armstrong broke through at Dundee United before making the move to Celtic in January 2015, where he won all three domestic trophies.

And he admits it has been difficult adjusting to life south of the border.

"I wouldn't say I miss Scottish football. I had my time here I was very grateful for it and had a lot of nice memories," said Armstrong.

"It's always hard when you're not playing games, not starting games especially, because nobody likes sitting on the bench

"I'm not the most patient. I need to learn to adapt. I'm in a different league - I spent eight years in the Scottish League."

Despite choosing to make the move south, Armstrong does not believe moving to England should be a natural progression for Scottish players.

He said: "I would say it's a different type of challenge. If I'd stayed at Celtic and continued to have success I'd view my career when it finished as a very good one and a very successful one.

"I think each individual is different, they'll have their own desires and want to have their own experiences. I grew up watching a lot of Premier League - it's something I dreamed about as a young player. That was my own interest and something I'm very happy to be experiencing right now."