Tom Bradshaw: Millwall and Wales striker ruled out for season with knee injury
Millwall and Wales striker Tom Bradshaw has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury.
The 26-year-old underwent an operation in London on Tuesday after being hurt late on in the Lions' 2-0 loss at Brentford on 3 November.
Bradshaw, who has won three caps for Wales, moved to The Den on loan from Barnsley in August and will sign a permanent deal in January.
He has yet to score for Millwall in 10 Championship appearances.