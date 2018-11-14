Tom Bradshaw: Millwall and Wales striker ruled out for season with knee injury

Tom Bradshaw made his Wales debut in Marc 2016 as a substitute against the Ukraine

Millwall and Wales striker Tom Bradshaw has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury.

The 26-year-old underwent an operation in London on Tuesday after being hurt late on in the Lions' 2-0 loss at Brentford on 3 November.

Bradshaw, who has won three caps for Wales, moved to The Den on loan from Barnsley in August and will sign a permanent deal in January.

He has yet to score for Millwall in 10 Championship appearances.