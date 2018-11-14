Mali name six foreign-based players for Women's Afcon finals

Mali will play in Group A of the Women's Nations Cup alongside hosts Ghana, Cameroon and Algeria.

Mali coach Mohammed Saloum Houssein has named six foreign-based players in his squad for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana.

Defender Kani Konté and midfielder Yakare Niakate are among the foreign stars called-up, who will be hoping to impress the national coach on their debuts.

Star strikers Djeneba Baradji and Sebe Coulibaly, defender Aissatou Diadhiou and midfielder Aminata Doucouré complete the foreign contingent.

Mali have been to six finals since 2002 but Les Aiglonnes (Female Eagles) have never passed the group stage.

They will kick-off their campaign against Cameroon on 17 November before facing hosts Ghana on 20 November in Accra and Algeria on 23 November in Cape Coast in Group A.

Defending champions Nigeria will play in Group B with South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia and will be based in Cape Coast.

The top three teams will qualify for next year's World Cup in France but Equatorial Guinea, who were reinstated by Caf on appeal, will not qualify regardless of their ranking due to a Fifa ban imposed in 2017.

Mali squad:

Goalkeepers: Goundo Samake (Nil), Awa Keita (AS Real), Adoudou Konate (Super Lionnes)

Defenders: Coulouba Sogore and Lala Dicko (AS Real); Fatoumata Doumbia (AS Mandé), Aissatou Diadhiou (SS 16, France), Kani Konté (VGA Saint Maur, France)

Midfielders: Salimata Diarra, Fatoumata Diarra and Bintou Koite (AS Mandé); Binta Diarra (AS Real), Maimouna Traoré (AS Police), Aminata Doucouré (Saint Denis, France), Yakare Niakate (Stade Brestois, France)

Forwards: Aissata Traore and Agueissa Diarra (Super Lionnes); Djeneba Baradji and Sebe Coulibaly (Saint Denis, France); Bassira Toure (AS Mandé), Hawa Tangara (AS Real)