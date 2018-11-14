Richard Scudamore: Cardiff City happy to pay £250,000 towards £5m bonus

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan (left) appointed Ken Choo (right) as the club's chief executive in 2014

Cardiff City say they are happy to contribute £250,000 so the Premier League's outgoing executive chairman Richard Scudamore can be given a £5m farewell gift.

All 20 Premier League clubs were asked by Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck for a £250,000 contribution.

It is understood five clubs oppose the idea, including Cardiff's fellow newly promoted sides Wolves and Fulham.

"He [Scudamore] has done a great job," said Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo.

Speaking to BBC Sport Wales, Choo added: "He has moved the Premier League on to another level, and he has allowed someone new [his successor, Susanna Dinnage] to take it further now.

"He deserves the recognition."

The Premier League's UK television rights were valued at around £670m when Scudamore joined, and the last deal was worth £5.14bn.

The 59-year-old, who is reportedly paid £2.5m per season, is stepping down next month after 19 years at the organisation.

Buck, who has developed a close friendship with Scudamore since becoming Chelsea chairman in 2003, received backing from top-flight clubs during a meeting at Premier League headquarters in London.

Should every club contribute, the outgoing boss will receive an additional £5m windfall as a token of appreciation for his successful tenure.

On Tuesday the Premier League announced that Dinnage will be its new chief executive.

Dinnage joins from media organisation Discovery, where she was the global president of the Animal Planet channel.

Scudamore joined the Premier League in November 1999 as chief executive before becoming executive chairman in June 2014.

The top-flight clubs have agreed to split his role and will now search for a non-executive chair.

Wolves and Fulham have been asked to comment.