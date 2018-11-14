Luciano Narsingh: Winger could leave Swansea City in January

Luciano Narsingh has won 16 caps for Netherlands, scoring four goals

Swansea City would be prepared to sell winger Luciano Narsingh in January as they look to reduce their wage bill.

Narsingh, 28, is one of the Swans' highest earners, with a weekly wage of more than £50,000.

The Netherlands international had an offer to join Greek club AEK Athens - who are in the Champions League this season - in the summer transfer window.

But Narsingh stayed with Championship side Swansea, for whom he has not played a minute in this campaign.

His hopes of playing were not helped by a hamstring injury last month but, even when he has been fit, the former PSV Eindhoven player has not figured in Swans manager Graham Potter's plans.

Narsingh's continued absence prompted speculation there was a clause in his contract which would require Swansea to make an additional payment to PSV if he played again for the Welsh side, but Potter has dismissed that suggestion.

Since joining from PSV in January 2017, Narsingh has failed to secure a regular place in the Swans' team, starting only 13 matches in all competitions.

Swansea have been cutting costs since last season's relegation from the Premier League, selling a host of prominent players such as Lukasz Fabianski, Alfie Mawson, Federico Fernandez and Ki Sung-yueng.

The Swans want to make further reductions and would also be open to offers for their highest earner, striker Wilfried Bony, who on Saturday returned to action after nine months out with a knee injury.