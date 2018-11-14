Manny Smith: Wrexham defender back in training after knee injury

Manny Smith is in his second spell with Wrexham after rejoining from Gateshead

Wrexham defender Manny Smith has resumed training but manager Sam Ricketts says he will not be rushed back into action.

Smith has been out since the end of August after suffering a knee injury against Solihull Moors.

"He's easing his way back in. I don't want to rush him," Ricketts said.

"I don't want him coming back any sooner than he needs to. He needs to get back to fitness and then he'll need a couple of behind-closed-doors games."