Richie Wellens: New Swindon Town manager reacted 'like lottery winner' to job

Richie Wellens has signed a deal as Swindon manager until May 2020

New Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens "looked like he had won the lottery" when he was told he had got the job, says Robins chairman Lee Power.

The former Oldham Athletic boss, 38, was appointed on Tuesday, after the League Two club sacked Phil Brown.

Swindon are 17th in the table, seven points below the play-off places.

"He is the first manager I have had who was chomping at the bit and could not wait to [start], with a very infectious character," Power told BBC Wiltshire.

"He looked like he had won the lottery. That's how he comes across. I felt the football club needed that injection and needed a lift."

Wellens, who is the fifth different Swindon manager in three years, spent just under a season as Oldham boss, winning 14 of his 43 games in charge, but left in the summer after their relegation from League One on the final day.

"What he did at Oldham was quite incredible. He performed miracles there, just to keep them alive until the final day," Power continued.

"[Former Wigan and Derby boss] Paul Jewell spoke very highly of him. I'd spoken to Richie in the summer, when I was contemplating whether to renew Phil [Brown]'s stay or to make a change back then.

"But I felt it was only fair to give Phil a crack of the whip with his own players. So Richie's always been in the back of my mind."

Robins' form 'had gone stale' under Brown

Former Hull City and Southend United boss Brown succeeded David Flitcroft at the County Ground in March and led Swindon to a ninth-placed finish last season.

On dismissing the 59-year-old, Power added: "It was a difficult decision.

"When Phil came in last season, we thought we would definitely make the play-offs, if not try and get up automatically. That didn't work.

"In the summer, we sat down and Phil asked me to give him an opportunity with his own players. He felt that with his own group he could get us up this year.

"He worked hard and he's an honest man but ultimately it's a results business. It felt a bit sour and results weren't what they want to be.

"It looked like it had gone a bit stale. I think the change had to be made. He understood. I wish him well and I'm sure he'll be back in football soon."