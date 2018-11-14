Shaun Cummings: Doncaster Rovers sign former Rotherham United defender

From the section

Shaun Cummings made 15 appearances for Rotherham United last season, with his most recent appearance coming in March 2018

League One side Doncaster Rovers have signed former Reading, Millwall and Rotherham United defender Shaun Cummings on a two-month contract.

The 29-year-old began his career with Chelsea and had spells on loan at MK Dons and West Bromwich Albion.

He made 12 League One appearances for Rotherham United last season after joining on a one-year deal.

Cummings joins Doncaster Rovers after a trial with the club, following his release by the Millers in the summer.

