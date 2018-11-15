Quiz: Name XIs last time Republic of Ireland met Northern Ireland

The Republic of Ireland play Northern Ireland on Thursday in a Dublin friendly, their first meeting since May 2011.

On that day the Republic won 5-0 against a weakened Northern Ireland in the one-off Nations Cup, also at the Aviva Stadium.

Can you name the starting XIs from both teams for that game? We have given you the clubs they were playing for at the time - and the position they played in that game.

But be warned - four of the Northern Ireland team have won five caps or fewer.

You have four minutes...