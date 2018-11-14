Tyler Roberts: Leeds United striker's Wales 'learning curve'

Tyler Roberts came on to replace Gareth Bale to make his Wales debut against the Republic of Ireland

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Denmark Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Fri, 16 Nov Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary; also highlights on BBC Two Wales from 23:15 GMT.

Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts says he is learning from training alongside Wales team-mates Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

Roberts is in Wales' squad for Friday's Nations League game against Denmark.

The 19-year-old won his first cap in the 4-1 win over the Republic of Ireland in September and made his first start in October's reverse fixture in Dublin, which Wales won 1-0.

"It's a massive learning curve," said Roberts.

"You have to kind of remember sometimes they are your team-mates. What you expect from them they expect from you. It's great to learn from them.

"Over the past six months, I've been progressing fast with Wales and I'm just grateful for every opportunity."

Victory for Wales against in Cardiff will guarantee Ryan Giggs' side a first place finish in Group B4 and secure a Euro 2020 play-off game should they not qualify automatically.

Promotion would also see Wales facing some of Europe's most powerful national sides and Roberts said that would be "massive" for the national side.

"I think it would send a message out that we are becoming a bigger country and we can compete with the top countries in the world," Roberts added.

"Showing our ability and showing we can beat teams like Denmark would be massive for us.

"Everyone's focused in training and we can't wait to get started now."

Gloucester-born Roberts joined Leeds on a four-and-a-half-year deal from West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed fee in January 2018.

Leeds United head coach Marcello Bielsa has coached Argentina and Chile

He endured a frustrating first couple of months at Elland Road after suffering a cracked shin shortly after joining the club.

Roberts had to wait until August to make his Leeds debut and has since scored three times in seven league appearances for the Championship side.

"To sign for a new club and be injured straight away for a long period was difficult," Roberts said.

"But I had good people around me and, now that I'm playing again, I'm grateful for the opportunities, and I'm hoping to score more goals.

"I always tried to stay positive and hopeful that, when I did come back, I'd get my chances.

"That's what pushed me through it. Everyone was positive around me. I never doubted myself."

Leeds are currently third in the Championship under the leadership of mercurial Argentinean head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The former Athletic Bilbao, Lazio and Marseille coach has been described by Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino as the "best coach in the world".

"It's been a big transition, a massive culture change," Roberts says of Bielsa's first few months in charge at the west Yorkshire club.

"But I think it's helped everybody and it's going well."