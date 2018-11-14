Cliftonville keeper Richard Brush in hospital having fallen ill on Monday night

Brush joined Cliftonville from Ballinamallard United in July

Cliftonville goalkeeper Richard Brush remains in hospital having fallen ill after Monday night's fixture against Newry City.

Brush played the full game as Cliftonville beat Newry 3-1 but was then taken to hospital after what the club called "a serious incident".

"It is understandably a very concerning time for Richard and his family," said Cliftonville manager Barry Gray.

The Reds boss called for privacy for the player and his family.

"I have been keeping in touch with Richard and was talking to him today," Gray added on Wednesday.

"He seems to be a lot better and the hospital are due to run more tests this afternoon.

"It was a serious incident on Monday night and thankfully he got to hospital for treatment as quickly as he did.

"Everyone at Cliftonville Football Club wishes Richard a speedy recovery and, while respecting their privacy, we offer our most sincere support to his family."

The former Sligo Rovers keeper arrived at Solitude from Ballinamallard United in July.