Steven Reid: AFC Wimbledon add former Blackburn defender to coaching staff

Ex-Republic of Ireland international Steven Reid ended his playing career at Burnley in 2015

Former Blackburn Rovers defender Steven Reid will help out with first-team coaching at AFC Wimbledon under the club's interim boss, Simon Bassey.

Bassey is in caretaker charge of the struggling League One side following Neal Ardley's departure on Monday.

Reid, 37, has previously worked as a first-team coach at Reading.

"Steven is a friend I have known for a long time," Bassey told the Dons' website. "He is just coming in to help out. I m hugely thankful for that."