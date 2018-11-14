Scotland: Celtic's Jack Hendry replaces Aberdeen's Michael Devlin

Jack Hendry has won three caps for Scotland, most recently against Portugal last month

Nations League League C, Group 1: Albania v Scotland Venue: Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Celtic defender Jack Hendry has replaced injured Aberdeen counterpart Michael Devlin in the Scotland squad.

Devlin was set to earn his first cap alongside club-mate Scott McKenna in the Nations League game in Albania.

Hendry and Hamburg's David Bates will now compete to join McKenna in central defence on Saturday, although Celtic's Kieran Tierney is also an option.

Devlin joins Craig Gordon, Charlie Mulgrew, Kevin McDonald, Stephen O'Donnell and Ryan Jack in withdrawing.

Scotland were already without forwards Steven Naismith and Leigh Griffiths, with Tom Cairney not selected as he returns from a lay-off.

Speaking on Tuesday, manager Alex McLeish said: "We have the nucleus here and that's important.

"We are going to concentrate on the guys who are in the squad and pay them our upmost respect. I really trust them.

"We know what's at stake. We have two really big games ahead of us and I know that we can do it if we played to our best."

Scotland visit Albania on 17 November and host Israel three days later.

Israel lead League C Group 1 by three points but have played a game more than Scotland.

Scotland group table after Israel beat Albania 2-0

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Celtic), Jamie MacDonald (Kilmarnock), Allan McGregor (Rangers).

Defenders: Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), David Bates (Hamburg), Jack Hendry (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).