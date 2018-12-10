Phil Foden: Manchester City midfielder signs contract until 2024

Foden scored his first Manchester City goal against Oxford United in the Carabao Cup earlier this season

Manchester City's England Under-21 international midfielder Phil Foden has signed a long-term contract extension with the Premier League champions.

Foden is now contracted to the club until 2024 and it it understood he has accepted a deal of around £30,000-a-week.

Stockport-born Foden is a lifelong City fan and has been with the club since he was eight.

The 18-year-old has made 12 appearances for the first team.

He was named player of the tournament as England won the Under-17s World Cup in India in October 2017.

Foden travelled to America for City's pre-season tour and impressed in friendlies against Manchester United and Real Madrid, with boss Pep Guardiola saying: "It's a long time since I saw something like this. His performance was another level.

"He's 17-years-old, he's a City player, he grew up in the Academy, he loves the club, he's a City fan and for us he's a gift."