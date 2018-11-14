West Ham: Samir Nasri to train with club in bid to secure permanent deal

Nasri played under West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has agreed to train with West Ham in a bid to secure a permanent deal at the club.

Nasri was due to have a medical with the Hammers as he reaches the end of an 18-month doping ban.

However, concerns have been expressed over the 31-year-old's fitness levels.

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini remains keen to sign Nasri and the Frenchman will now be assessed before a final decision is taken.

West Ham are already without forward Manuel Lanzini and winger Andriy Yarmolenko due to long-term injuries.

Nasri most recently played for Turkish club Antalyaspor, but his contract was terminated on 31 January this year.

A month later he was banned, initially for six months, for using an intravenous drip treatment that contravened World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) rules, leading to a Spanish Anti-Doping investigation.

He has been able to train with a club from the start of November but cannot play until 1 January.

The France midfielder has made 215 appearances in the Premier League, featuring for Arsenal from 2008 to 2011 before moving to Manchester City for £25m, where he stayed until August 2017.

