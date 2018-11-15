FA Cup: Second-round tie between Solihull Moors and Blackpool live on BBC

Media playback is not supported on this device Best goals from FA Cup round one

FA Cup second round: Solihull Moors v Blackpool Venue: Damson Park Date: 30 November Kick-off: 19:55 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

The FA Cup second-round tie between Solihull Moors and Blackpool will be screened live on BBC Two.

League One Blackpool will visit their National League opponents on Friday, 30 November, with kick-off at 19:55 GMT.

BT Sport will show both the all-Welsh tie between Wrexham and Newport (20:00), and Morecambe or Halifax v AFC Wimbledon (12:30) on 1 December.

Non-league Guiseley's match with League One Fleetwood will be shown on BT Sport on 3 December (20:00).

Solihull Moors are fifth in England's fifth tier and are managed by former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, who won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

Blackpool won the FA Cup in 1953.

Dan Walker will present the live match from Solihull, with expert analysis from former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin and ex-England women and Arsenal defender Alex Scott.

Simon Brotherton will be joined in the commentary box by former England and West Ham defender Matthew Upson.