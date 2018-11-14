Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City and France full-back has knee surgery

Mendy has made 12 appearances for City this season

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy has had surgery on the cartilage in his left knee.

No timescale has been given on the 24-year-old's return to action.

Mendy missed seven months of City's Premier League-winning campaign last season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The former Monaco defender was due to link up with the France squad this week but withdrew and travelled to Barcelona for surgery.

Mendy has made 12 appearances this season and played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 3-1 derby victory over Manchester United.