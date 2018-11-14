Checkatrade Trophy: Notts County advance to second round after sacking Harry Kewell

Kristian Dennis' three goals against Doncaster were his first in 12 games in all competitions for Notts County

Notts County beat Doncaster 4-2 to advance to the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy a day after sacking Harry Kewell as manager.

Victory against the League One side was Notts' first of the tournament this season and lifted them to second in Northern Group G.

The results also ended the League Two strugglers' seven-match winless run.

Elsewhere, League One side Southend beat Southampton's Under-21s 3-0 to progress to the knockout stage.

Southampton are one of nine clubs with Category One academies to be go out of the EFL Trophy at the group stage, with seven progressing.

Managerless Notts finished runners-up in their group behind Newcastle's Under-21 side, with the Meadow Lane club edging Grimsby and Doncaster on goal difference.

Kristian Dennis scored a hat-trick for Notts County, with Enzio Boldewijn netting the other for the hosts in a positive display after a turbulent start to the week.

The draw for round two will take place from 13:00 GMT on Friday, 16 November.