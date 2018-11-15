Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Candeias, Aston Villa, McGinn, Hearts, Dundee, St Mirren, Hamburg, Bates, Swansea

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are considering their options after the Scottish FA revealed that referee Willie Collum showed a second yellow card to winger Daniel Candeias in their win over St Mirren for blowing kisses to goad Anton Ferdinand. (Daily Record)

A judge has rejected a bid made by Rangers chairman Dave King to stop the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers from bringing contempt of court proceedings against him for failing to follow a December 2017 Court of Session order to make an £11m offer to the club's shareholders to buy shares from them. (The Scotsman)

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney has made Blackburn Rovers midfielder Brad Lyons, who he worked with at Coleraine, a January loan target. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is on the verge of missing Scotland's flight to Albania on Friday and becoming the latest in a long list of absentees for Saturday's Nations League game after picking up a calf injury. (Daily Record)

Philippines coach Sven-Goran Eriksson wants to call up Dundee midfielder Jesse Curran, the 22-year-old who is also eligible for Australia and Scotland. (Daily Express)

Hearts centre-half Jimmy Dunne could switch his allegiance to Northern Ireland after he failed to make the cut for Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Thursday's friendly between the two sides. (Daily Mail)

Albania have called up Livingston winger Egli Kaja for Saturday's Nations League meeting with Scotland - just days after head coach Christian Panucci dismissed the 21-year-old's chances of playing. (Scottish Sun)

Centre-half David Bates, who switched from Rangers to Hamburg in the summer, says the German Bundesliga's second tier is better than the Scottish Premiership and the 22-year-old believes he is "totally ready" to be pitched in for a first senior Scotland outing in Saturday's Nations League game in Albania. (The Scotsman)

David Bates, the Scotland squad centre-half, says he has no regrets about leaving Rangers, despite Steven Gerrard arriving as manager, saying his summer move to Hamburg has taken him up a level. (Scottish Sun)

Hamburg centre-half David Bates says that he would never have dreamt of being poised to make his Scotland debut three years ago when he was turning out for East Stirlingshire in Scotland's League Two. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland striker Joe Jordan says he is dumbfounded by the number of call-offs to Alex McLeish's squad, saying he would never have refused a call to the international set-up. (Evening Times)

Scotland striker Oliver McBurnie says his Swansea City team-mates will not shut up about Wales reaching the Euro 2016 semi-finals but says it showed what his own country can achieve. (Evening Times)

St Johnstone striker Tony Watt, who previously played alongside James Forrest at Celtic, says the 27-year-old Scotland winger is the best player he's ever played with. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers and Celtic have the best records of the Premiership's top six after returning from international breaks. (Daily Record)

Former England striker Gary Lineker has revealed he was once offered a trial by Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Ally McCoist has opened up about the time former Rangers team-mate Paul Gascoigne broke into his house in the middle of the night - because he was hungry. (The Scotsman)

Former Scotland right-back Alan Hutton has revealed that the first person to call him after major surgery in 2005 was then Celtic midfielder Stiliyan Petrov, with his future team-mate at Aston Villa assuring him he would return to football. (Scottish Sun)

Falkirk have failed to an attempt to have Zak Rudden, the 18-year-old striker on loan from Rangers, released from Scotland Under-19 duty to face Partick Thistle on Saturday. (Daily Record, print edition)

GOLF GOSSIP

Two Scots are still in contention for 25 available cards heading into a nerve-wracking final day in the European Tour Qualifying School at Lumine Golf in Tarragona, Spain, with Marc Warren sitting just one shot outside the cut-off mark and Duncan Stewart two shots back. (The Scotsman)