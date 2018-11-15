Egli Kaja: Livingston winger given Albania call up

Egli Kaja (left) has made four starts for Livingston on loan from Wimbledon

Nations League League C, Group 1: Albania v Scotland Venue: Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Livingston's Egli Kaja has been called up for Albania's Nations League game against Scotland - despite being told the national coach "doesn't rate" him.

The 21-year-old winger, on loan from AFC Wimbledon, said in October his agent told him the news after a chat with Albania boss Christian Panucci.

Kaja, who has made four Scottish Premiership starts, earned his first call up in October for their friendly against Jordan and their Nations League meeting with Israel but is still waiting for his first cap.

He is one of two Scottish-based players in the squad to face Scotland then Tuesday's friendly against Wales, with Rangers winger Eros Grezda in contention for his 10th cap.

Grezda scored his first two goals since joining the Ibrox club from Osijek in Sunday's 7-1 Scottish Premiership thrashing of Motherwell.

The 23-year-old's debut was delayed until September following injury and he has only made two starts, but Panucci thinks he is "better than a month ago".

Albania have gone three games without scoring - losing 2-0 at Hampden in September and, after their 0-0 friendly draw at home to Jordan, lost by two goals again away to Israel.

But former Italy international Panucci promised that Scotland would find Albania a more difficult prospect at Loro Borici Stadium on Saturday.

"With Israel, we did not get the result we deserved," he said. "We conceded simple goals because of our mistakes. We have played better than when we won in Turkey in November."

The group table after Israel beat Albania 2-0

Albania squad

Goalkeepers: Etrit Berisha (Atlanta), Thomas Strakosha (Lazio), Alban Hoxha (Partizani Tirana).

Defenders: Mergim Mavraj (Aris Thessaloniki), Elseid Hysaj (Napoli), Berat Gjimshiti (Atalanta), Freddie Veseli (Empoli), Egzon Binaku (Malmo), Kastriot Dermaku (Cosenza), Ardian Ismajli (Hajduk Split).

Midfielders: Andi Lila (Giannina), Ledian Memushaj (Pescara), Migjen Basha (Aris Thessaloniki), Taulant Xhaka (Basel), Ergys Kace (Panathinaikos), Sabien Lilaj (Gabala), Eros Grezda (Rangers), Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia), Enis Gavazaj (Yenisey Krasnoyarsk).

Forwards: Bekim Balaj (Akhmat Grozny), Rey Manaj (Albacete), Myrto Uzuni (Lokomotiva), Giacomo Vrioni (Venezia), Egli Kaja (Livingston), Albion Ademi (Inter Turku).