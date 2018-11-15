Scotland v Albania: John McGinn drops out of Alex McLeish's squad through injury

John McGinn (right) picked up an injury during training

Nations League League C, Group 1: Albania v Scotland Venue: Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has become the latest player to drop out of the Scotland squad to face Albania and Israel with a calf injury.

The 24-year-old becomes the eighth player to withdraw since Alex McLeish named his squad for the Uefa Nations League double-header.

McGinn, who has 13 caps, has started Scotland's last four games but picked up a knock during training.

Scotland face Albania in Shkoder on Saturday, then host Israel on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin was the first player to drop out of Alex McLeish's squad, with his place being taken by Kilmarnock's Jamie MacDonald.

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain, Hamburg centre-half David Bates and two midfielders - Rangers' Ryan Jack and Manchester United's Scott McTominay - were then called into the squad on Sunday.

They replaced Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew, Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald and Kilmarnock right-back Stephen O'Donnell.

However, Jack subsequently picked up an injury and dropped out, along with Aberdeen centre-half Michael Devlin.

Devlin was replaced with Celtic's Jack Hendry on Wednesday.

'You play with aches and pains' - analysis

Former Scotland defender Stephen McManus on Sportsound

I'm always amazed at the amount of people who decide they're going to pull out. When we used to be out with squads, there were people who couldn't wait to meet up because it was an opportunity to represent your country. Your career is going to come to a halt and you want to have maximised how many caps you get.

They might be carrying a knock, might be under pressure from their physio at the club or manager. You play with aches, you play with pain - that's just part of the game. For me, the only reason you'd have pulled out was if you physically couldn't be on the pitch and would be putting your club at risk.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Celtic), Jamie MacDonald (Kilmarnock), Allan McGregor (Rangers).

Defenders: Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), David Bates (Hamburg), Jack Hendry (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Gary Mackay-Steven (Aberdeen), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).