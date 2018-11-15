Richie Wellens: Swindon players 'should be embarrassed to be 17th in League Two'

Richie Wellens is the fifth different Swindon manager in three years

New Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens says the club's players "should be embarrassed" to be 17th in League Two.

The 38-year-old signed a deal as Robins boss until 2020 on Tuesday, replacing Phil Brown, who was sacked on Sunday.

Swindon finished ninth in the fourth tier last season.

"If they look themselves in the mirror, 17th for a squad of this talent and a club of this size, in League Two, is pretty embarrassing," former Oldham boss Wellens told BBC Points West.

"I spoke to the players on Tuesday and I said some will be disappointed Phil has gone, while some will see it as another opportunity.

"We'll give them confidence, and a stage to play, but it's all down to the players. Go and excite the fans and excite me.

"We expect to pass the ball, pass it around and get the ball in the box quickly. At the moment, we're not scoring enough goals."