Wycombe Wanderers: Matt Ingram rejoins club on emergency loan from QPR

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth handed Matt Ingram his Wycombe league debut in 2013

Wycombe Wanderers have signed goalkeeper Matt Ingram on a seven-day emergency loan from QPR.

The 24-year-old arrives as cover for injured Chairboys pair Ryan Allsop and Yves Ma-Kalambay and will play against Sunderland in League One on Saturday.

Ingram previously made 140 appearances for Wycombe before joining QPR in January 2016.

But he has played just 18 games for the Championship club and spent time on loan at Northampton last season.

