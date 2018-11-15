VAR set to be used in Premier League next season

Referee Craig Pawson uses VAR in last season's FA Cup fourth-round tie between Liverpool and West Brom

Video assistant referees are set to be used in the Premier League next season, after clubs agreed in principle to the move.

The Premier League will now make a formal request to the International Football Association Board and Fifa.

VAR was used at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, is used in Italy and Germany's top divisions, and has been used in some FA Cup and Carabao Cup games.

The Premier League has been carrying out "non-live" trials this season.

In April, Premier League clubs voted against the introduction of VAR for the 2018-19 season.

There have been growing calls for VAR to be introduced into the English top flight for several years.

On Saturday, Southampton forward Charlie Austin called for a change after he was denied a goal for offside against Watford, a decision he called a "joke" during a passionate post-match interview.

Saints manager manager Mark Hughes added: "All the major sports have video reviews and for some reason the Premier League, which is watched all around the world, is still in the dark ages."

VAR has been trialled regularly in a "non-live environment" in the Premier League this season, although match officials have not been contacted by those conducting the trials.

Clubs were given an update on the trials at a meeting on Thursday.

A statement from the Premier League said its testing programme would continue for the rest of the season, "with a continued emphasis on those Saturday afternoons which have several matches being played concurrently".

How VAR decisions are communicated to fans in the stadium will also be addressed.

What is VAR?

The theory behind VAR is simple: more accurate decisions, more often, and at the most important points in matches.

The on-pitch referee makes all the same calls, at the same speed and unaided, as he would without the system in place.

However, the VAR - a current or former top-level referee - is in place to check decisions on four sorts of incidents:

Goals, including 'missed' attacking offences in the build-up

Penalties awarded and not awarded, including 'missed' attacking offences in the build-up

Direct red cards

Cases of mistaken identity where the wrong player is shown a red or yellow card

The referee can accept the information relayed through his earpiece by the VAR team, an option usually reserved for objective calls of fact such as if a player is offside.

Or, for more subjective decisions such as red cards and penalty-box fouls, he can review the footage on a pitch-side television monitor before deciding whether to change his initial call.

The VAR team will also proactively contact the referee if they spot "a clear and obvious error" around these four types of incident or a "serious missed incident" - usually off-the-ball violence.

The referee can then decide whether or not to have a review - this is where the replay is officially consulted and is indicated by the referee showing the TV signal.

More to follow.