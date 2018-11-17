Abdallah Lemsagam: Oldham Athletic owner says club may not exist without him

Oldham Athletic have won four of their eight matches in all competitions this season at Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic owner Abdallah Lemsagam has said without his investment the League Two club may not exist.

The Moroccan football agent took over at Boundary Park in January, ending former Latics owner Simon Corney's 14-year association with the club.

But a year of turmoil has seen them relegated from League One and players threaten to strike over unpaid wages.

"I always believe in the fans, they are part of the club and they must believe in us," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"If I am not here, maybe the club does not exist anymore. Few people know about it [the situation at the club]. That is why I am coming here to work hard.

"If someone does not believe in me, I cannot change that, because everyone has their opinion."

Oldham are 15th in League Two having only picked up one point in their past three matches, and face Cambridge United on Saturday.

Manager Frankie Bunn has led the club to just five league wins from 17 games so far this season but Lemsagam says he is safe for the time being.

"For the moment yes, but in football we believe in results. If the result is not in the right way, this is the way we can do it," Lemsagam added.

"We're not asking for much. We're asking for the right team to come in and we work hard as a team."