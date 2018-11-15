Women's FA Cup: First-round tie to be replayed as pitch not wide enough
A Women's FA Cup first-round tie between city rivals must be replayed because the pitch was too narrow.
Cambridge City won Sunday's game 2-1, but visitors Cambridge United have had a complaint about the dimensions upheld by the FA Women's Football Board.
Pitches in the Women's FA Cup must be a minimum of 64 metres wide and 100 metres in length.
"The club is obviously disappointed and surprised with this decision," said a Cambridge City statement.
The tie will be replayed on or before Sunday, 25 November, with Cambridge United now given home advantage.
An FA spokesperson said: "Following due consideration of correspondence from both clubs, and the match referee, the WFB upheld the protest and has ordered for the match to be replayed."
Fifth-tier Cambridge City say they will make further comment "in due course", while United - who play a league higher - will make a "full statement" later on Thursday.