Women's FA Cup: First-round tie to be replayed as pitch not wide enough

The initial tie at Trinity College Old Field was won in extra time by Cambridge City

A Women's FA Cup first-round tie between city rivals must be replayed because the pitch was too narrow.

Cambridge City won Sunday's game 2-1, but visitors Cambridge United have had a complaint about the dimensions upheld by the FA Women's Football Board.

Pitches in the Women's FA Cup must be a minimum of 64 metres wide and 100 metres in length.

"The club is obviously disappointed and surprised with this decision," said a Cambridge City statement.

The tie will be replayed on or before Sunday, 25 November, with Cambridge United now given home advantage.

An FA spokesperson said: "Following due consideration of correspondence from both clubs, and the match referee, the WFB upheld the protest and has ordered for the match to be replayed."

Fifth-tier Cambridge City say they will make further comment "in due course", while United - who play a league higher - will make a "full statement" later on Thursday.