Transfer deadline day: Premier League summer window to close early again

Manchester United player Fred (right) signed for the Old Trafford club last summer

Premier League clubs have agreed that the summer transfer window will again close before the start of the new season - although the date has yet to be confirmed.

This year the clubs voted for it to close on 9 August - a day before the start of the Premier League season.

In previous years the window had closed on 31 August.

Managers had complained that signing players once the season was under way causes disruption to preparations.

However, Leicester City boss Claude Puel was one of several who voiced his concerns about the change.

The Frenchman said it would give clubs from Europe's other leagues a competitive edge because their windows closed later.

"Of course all the managers, trainers want to start the season with the transfer window stopping but other counties can continue to buy players," he said in May.