Slavisa Jokanovic: Former Fulham boss confident he would have turned things around

Slavisa Jokanovic: "We have been on an exciting journey together"

Slavisa Jokanovic said he was adamant he would have kept Fulham in the Premier League, in a statement issued a day after he was sacked by the club.

The 50-year-old was dismissed with the Cottagers bottom of the table with five points from their opening 12 matches.

"I was still confident that we would have been able to turn things around," said Jokanovic, who guided Fulham to promotion last season.

He was replaced by Claudio Ranieri, who helped Leicester win the title in 2016.

Jokanovic added: "We have been on an exciting journey together. It all started when we avoided relegation to League One in my first season, before reaching the play-offs in my second year and then achieving promotion to the Premier League on an unforgettable day at Wembley back in May.

"I feel that we gave the club's fans a footballing identity and a team to be proud of."

Ranieri's first game in charge will see Fulham host Southampton at Craven Cottage on Saturday, 24 November.

"I know this team is very capable of better performances, which we will work on straight away as we prepare for Southampton at the Cottage," said the Italian after he was appointed.