Robbie Neilson: Dundee Utd are aiming to win Championship

By Stephen Couse

BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United
United sit third in the Championship after three league wins as they fight for promotion this season

Dundee United are determined to "prove" they are the side who will win this season's Scottish Championship, says manager Robbie Neilson.

United - who are unbeaten in five games since Neilson replaced Csaba Laszlo - are currently third, five points behind leaders Ayr United.

They are a point behind Ross County, who they beat in Dingwall last weekend.

"There are four or five sides gunning for first place. We have to prove we're the ones to do that," Neilson said.

United host second-bottom Alloa Athletic on Tuesday after a run of four wins in five matches.

Neilson has been pleased with the reaction of his players since taking charge and says that any changes to his squad in January will not be "wholesale".

"Continuity in football is very underrated - even in the recruitment side of it," the United manager said.

"We've got a very good squad here already and we can't be turning over 12 or 14 players every season.

"If we do bring a couple of players in, it will be to give the squad a bit of a lift. It's this group of players we're moving forward with."

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1392225121329
2Ross County137422491525
3Dundee Utd137332016424
4Inverness CT134901610621
5Morton135441821-319
6Queen of Sth134542115617
7Dunfermline134361219-715
8Alloa13256917-811
9Partick Thistle1330101124-139
10Falkirk132110720-137
