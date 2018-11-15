Robbie Neilson: Dundee Utd are aiming to win Championship

United sit third in the Championship after three league wins as they fight for promotion this season

Dundee United are determined to "prove" they are the side who will win this season's Scottish Championship, says manager Robbie Neilson.

United - who are unbeaten in five games since Neilson replaced Csaba Laszlo - are currently third, five points behind leaders Ayr United.

They are a point behind Ross County, who they beat in Dingwall last weekend.

"There are four or five sides gunning for first place. We have to prove we're the ones to do that," Neilson said.

United host second-bottom Alloa Athletic on Tuesday after a run of four wins in five matches.

Neilson has been pleased with the reaction of his players since taking charge and says that any changes to his squad in January will not be "wholesale".

"Continuity in football is very underrated - even in the recruitment side of it," the United manager said.

"We've got a very good squad here already and we can't be turning over 12 or 14 players every season.

"If we do bring a couple of players in, it will be to give the squad a bit of a lift. It's this group of players we're moving forward with."