Samuel Chukwueze: The Nigerian who wants to be like Arjen Robben

Chukwueze has scored twice for Villarreal this season

Every week the BBC Football Daily Euro Leagues podcast panel will select a promising 'wunderkind' to focus on. This week our subject is...

Samuel Chukwueze

Full of pace, skill and possessing a majestic left foot, Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze is the latest African talent to catch the eye in Europe.

One particular clip on YouTube showcases his best goals, skills and assists to date with mesmerising footwork leaving defenders trailing.

The 19-year-old Nigerian is not shy to get on the ball as the stats show from his first two games in La Liga, firing off a total of 10 shots and completing five of his 10 dribble attempts.

Chukwueze - who almost joined Arsenal in 2016 - has scored twice in six games this season, including his first La Liga goal last weekend against Rayo Vallecano which he described as "an unforgettable moment for my career".

With his ability and eye for goal, he has previously said he admires Bayern Munich's former Netherlands international winger Arjen Robben, with one comment on the online video describing Chukwueze as "the reincarnation of Robben".

Meet some more wunderkinds...

Euro Leagues podcast analysis - 'unbelievable dribbling ability'

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague: "He has just been called up into the senior Nigeria national team and has previously won the Under-17 World Cup with them in 2015.

"Only 19 and at La Liga side Villarreal, Chukwueze is an attacking midfielder who can play in both wide areas and his dribbling ability is unbelievable.

"He has already scored in the league and cup and you have a player who is new and exciting to watch."