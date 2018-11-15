Scotland Women among top seeds for Euro 2021 qualifiers

Shelley Kerr saw her side beaten 1-0 by world champions USA in a friendly this week

Scotland's women will be among the top seeds when the draw for Euro 2021 qualifying takes place in February.

Shelley Kerr's side are now ranked ninth in Europe according to Uefa's Coefficients Overview, which will be used to seed the draw.

Euro 2021 qualifying will consist of nine groups, meaning Scotland will avoid countries like France, Germany and the Netherlands.

They are bidding to qualify for their third successive major tournament.

Scotland reached the 2017 European Championships, where they went out at the group stage, and have qualified for the Women's World Cup, to be held in France next summer, for the first time.

England, who were the only nation to bid to host Euro 2021, are likely to qualify automatically, assuming they are confirmed as hosts next month.

The Uefa coefficient is different from the Fifa rankings, which will be updated on 7 December and will determine Scotland's seeding for the World Cup draw the following day. Scotland are currently ranked 19th in the world and 11th in Europe according to Fifa.