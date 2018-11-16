Nations League: Wales win would ensure grassroots cash boost

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device ‘Incentives’ for Wales to win group

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Denmark Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Fri, 16 Nov Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary; also highlights on BBC Two Wales from 23:15 GMT.

Grassroots Welsh football will benefit by around £1m if Wales beat Denmark in Friday's Nations League game.

Victory would guarantee Ryan Giggs' side promotion to the top tier for the next Nations League competition.

Wales would also be two play-off games away from the Euro 2020 finals, if they do not qualify automatically.

But BBC Sport Wales has learned a Welsh victory would earn the Football Association of Wales a seven-figure sum in prize money.

That money would be ploughed into grassroots development.