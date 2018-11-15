Ivan Strinic: AC Milan defender gets all-clear after heart problem

Strinic was part of the Croatia team that beat England in the semi-final of the World Cup in Russia

AC Milan and Croatia defender Ivan Strinic has been cleared to start training again after three months out with a heart problem.

Strinic only signed for the Italian giants in July and is yet to make an appearance for the club.

The 31-year-old was diagnosed as having "athlete's heart", which is recognised as not dangerous.

Strinic was part of the Croatia team that reached the World Cup final in Russia in the summer.

Before moving to the San Siro, Strinic played for five clubs, including hometown team Hajduk Split and Ukrainian side Dnipro.

He moved to Serie A in 2015, spending two seasons with Napoli before a switch to Sampdoria in the summer of 2017.

Strinic has won 49 caps for Croatia in a nine-year international career.