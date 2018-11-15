Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Belgium v Iceland
Line-ups
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 4KompanyBooked at 52mins
- 20BoyataBooked at 66mins
- 15Meunier
- 8Tielemans
- 6Witsel
- 16T Hazard
- 14Mertens
- 23Batshuayi
- 10E Hazard
Substitutes
- 3Dendoncker
- 5Denayer
- 7Vanaken
- 11Praet
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 17Kabasele
- 18Januzaj
- 19Mechele
- 21Castagne
- 22Chadli
Iceland
- 1Halldórsson
- 23AF Skúlason
- 5Ingason
- 14Árnason
- 3Fjóluson
- 18Magnússon
- 4Pálsson
- 17Gunnarsson
- 21Traustason
- 22GudmundssonBooked at 31mins
- 20SigurdssonSubstituted forSigthorssonat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Saevarsson
- 6Hermannsson
- 7Thorsteinsson
- 8Thórarinsson
- 9Sigthorsson
- 10Bjarnason
- 11Finnbogason
- 12Kristinsson
- 13Rúnarsson
- 15Fridjónsson
- 16Jónsson
- 19Gíslason
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Booking
Dedryck Boyata (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Belgium).
Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 1, Iceland 0. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Kolbeinn Sigthorsson replaces Arnór Sigurdsson.
Dries Mertens (Belgium) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Dries Mertens (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jón Fjóluson (Iceland).
Attempt missed. Hördur Magnússon (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Belgium).
Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).
Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Vincent Kompany (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vincent Kompany (Belgium).
Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hördur Magnússon.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Kári Árnason.
Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Second Half
Second Half begins Belgium 0, Iceland 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Belgium 0, Iceland 0.
Offside, Iceland. Albert Gudmundsson tries a through ball, but Arnór Sigurdsson is caught offside.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).
Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Hannes Thór Halldórsson.
Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland).
Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Belgium).
Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Hördur Magnússon.
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Booking
Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.