UEFA Nations League - Group A2
Belgium1Iceland0

Belgium v Iceland

Line-ups

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 4KompanyBooked at 52mins
  • 20BoyataBooked at 66mins
  • 15Meunier
  • 8Tielemans
  • 6Witsel
  • 16T Hazard
  • 14Mertens
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 10E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 3Dendoncker
  • 5Denayer
  • 7Vanaken
  • 11Praet
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 17Kabasele
  • 18Januzaj
  • 19Mechele
  • 21Castagne
  • 22Chadli

Iceland

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 23AF Skúlason
  • 5Ingason
  • 14Árnason
  • 3Fjóluson
  • 18Magnússon
  • 4Pálsson
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 21Traustason
  • 22GudmundssonBooked at 31mins
  • 20SigurdssonSubstituted forSigthorssonat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Saevarsson
  • 6Hermannsson
  • 7Thorsteinsson
  • 8Thórarinsson
  • 9Sigthorsson
  • 10Bjarnason
  • 11Finnbogason
  • 12Kristinsson
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 15Fridjónsson
  • 16Jónsson
  • 19Gíslason
Referee:
Orel Grinfeld

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home16
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

Booking

Dedryck Boyata (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Belgium).

Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Belgium 1, Iceland 0. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Kolbeinn Sigthorsson replaces Arnór Sigurdsson.

Dries Mertens (Belgium) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Dries Mertens (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jón Fjóluson (Iceland).

Attempt missed. Hördur Magnússon (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Belgium).

Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).

Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Vincent Kompany (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Vincent Kompany (Belgium).

Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hördur Magnússon.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Kári Árnason.

Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

Second Half

Second Half begins Belgium 0, Iceland 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Belgium 0, Iceland 0.

Offside, Iceland. Albert Gudmundsson tries a through ball, but Arnór Sigurdsson is caught offside.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).

Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Hannes Thór Halldórsson.

Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland).

Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Belgium).

Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Hördur Magnússon.

Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.

Booking

Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus532080811
2Luxembourg530210379
3Moldova513124-26
4San Marino5014013-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104227
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33006159
2Switzerland32019366
3Iceland4004112-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland540151412
2Greece53024409
3Hungary52127617
4Estonia501438-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia5410101913
2Kazakhstan51317526
3Latvia503226-43
4Andorra503229-73

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Gibraltar420235-26
3Armenia42026426
4Liechtenstein410358-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain420211656
2England31114404
3Croatia311127-54

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria31111104
3Northern Ireland300315-40

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus411246-24
4Slovenia401336-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

