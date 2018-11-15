Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Xaver Schlager.
Austria v Bosnia-Herzegovina
Line-ups
Austria
- 1Lindner
- 20Lainer
- 3Dragovic
- 4Hinteregger
- 8Alaba
- 14Baumgartlinger
- 16ZuljBooked at 39mins
- 22Lazaro
- 17KainzSubstituted forSchlagerat 45'minutes
- 18Schöpf
- 7Arnautovic
Substitutes
- 2Ulmer
- 5Wimmer
- 6Ilsanker
- 9Goiginger
- 10Schaub
- 11Gregoritsch
- 12Strebinger
- 13Stankovic
- 15Laimer
- 19Hierländer
- 21Janko
- 23Schlager
Bos-Herze
- 12Sehic
- 6VranjesBooked at 48mins
- 15Sunjic
- 17Zukanovic
- 2Civic
- 21Saric
- 10Pjanic
- 7Besic
- 8Visca
- 11Dzeko
- 9Duljevic
Substitutes
- 1Piric
- 3Bicakcic
- 4Cimirot
- 5Nastic
- 13Gojak
- 14Prcic
- 16Bajic
- 18Kodro
- 19Krunic
- 20Demirovic
- 22Kjosevski
- 23Milosevic
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Peter Zulj (Austria).
Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stefan Lainer with a cross.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ognjen Vranjes with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Edin Visca.
Offside, Austria. Xaver Schlager tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by David Alaba.
Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Haris Duljevic with a cross.
Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Arnautovic (Austria).
Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Martin Hinteregger (Austria) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.
Foul by Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Julian Baumgartlinger (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Ognjen Vranjes.
Booking
Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
David Alaba (Austria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Peter Zulj following a fast break.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Valentino Lazaro.
Second Half
Second Half begins Austria 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Xaver Schlager replaces Florian Kainz.
Half Time
First Half ends, Austria 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.
Attempt missed. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko with a through ball.
Stefan Lainer (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elvis Saric (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Booking
Peter Zulj (Austria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Peter Zulj (Austria).
Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Toni Sunjic.
Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria).
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Elvis Saric.
Attempt blocked. Muhamed Besic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Marko Arnautovic (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Toni Sunjic tries a through ball, but Ognjen Vranjes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Toni Sunjic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.