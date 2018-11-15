UEFA Nations League - Group C2
Hungary2Estonia0

Hungary v Estonia

Line-ups

Hungary

  • 12Dibusz
  • 5Barath
  • 6Orban
  • 4Kádár
  • 3Korhut
  • 8Nagy
  • 16PátkaiBooked at 63mins
  • 21NagySubstituted forDzsudzsákat 65'minutes
  • 11Kalmar
  • 10Kovács
  • 9Szalai

Substitutes

  • 1Grof
  • 2Lang
  • 7Dzsudzsák
  • 13Böde
  • 15Kleinheisler
  • 17Varga
  • 18Holender
  • 19Holman
  • 20Souza dos Santos
  • 22Kovacsik

Estonia

  • 1Aksalu
  • 23Teniste
  • 5Vihmann
  • 4Tamm
  • 3PikkBooked at 23mins
  • 20Dmitrijev
  • 16AntonovBooked at 62mins
  • 17Luts
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 11OjamaaSubstituted forZenjovat 61'minutes
  • 8AnierBooked at 49mins

Substitutes

  • 2Kams
  • 6Kaljumae
  • 7Puri
  • 9Purje
  • 10Zenjov
  • 12Lepmets
  • 13Lepistu
  • 15Sappinen
  • 18Artjunin
  • 19Kallaste
  • 22Meerits
Referee:
Enea Jorgji

Match Stats

Home TeamHungaryAway TeamEstonia
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Hungary 2, Estonia 0. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) header from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ádám Nagy.

Foul by István Kovács (Hungary).

Artur Pikk (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hungary. Balázs Dzsudzsák replaces Dominik Nagy.

Botond Barath (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Artur Pikk (Estonia).

Booking

Máté Pátkai (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Botond Barath (Hungary).

Ilja Antonov (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Ilja Antonov (Estonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Dominik Nagy (Hungary) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Zsolt Kalmar.

Mihály Korhut (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Siim Luts (Estonia).

Substitution

Substitution, Estonia. Sergei Zenjov replaces Henrik Ojamaa.

Attempt missed. Siim Luts (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).

Joonas Tamm (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by István Kovács (Hungary).

Siim Luts (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by István Kovács (Hungary).

Artjom Dmitrijev (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) because of an injury.

Delay in match Siim Luts (Estonia) because of an injury.

Booking

Henri Anier (Estonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tamás Kádár (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).

Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Madis Vihmann (Estonia).

Attempt missed. Mihály Korhut (Hungary) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Madis Vihmann.

Attempt saved. Willi Orban (Hungary) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zsolt Kalmar.

István Kovács (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ilja Antonov (Estonia).

Second Half

Second Half begins Hungary 1, Estonia 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hungary 1, Estonia 0.

István Kovács (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Artjom Dmitrijev (Estonia).

Attempt blocked. Dominik Nagy (Hungary) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Artur Pikk.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus532080811
2Luxembourg530210379
3Moldova513124-26
4San Marino5014013-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104227
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33006159
2Switzerland32019366
3Iceland4004112-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Gibraltar420235-26
3Armenia42026426
4Liechtenstein410358-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia5410101913
2Kazakhstan51317526
3Latvia503226-43
4Andorra503229-73

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain421111567
2England31114404
3Croatia302117-62

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus411246-24
4Slovenia401336-31

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria31111104
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland540151412
2Greece53024409
3Hungary52127617
4Estonia501438-51
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories