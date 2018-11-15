Goal! Hungary 2, Estonia 0. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) header from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ádám Nagy.
Hungary v Estonia
-
Line-ups
Hungary
- 12Dibusz
- 5Barath
- 6Orban
- 4Kádár
- 3Korhut
- 8Nagy
- 16PátkaiBooked at 63mins
- 21NagySubstituted forDzsudzsákat 65'minutes
- 11Kalmar
- 10Kovács
- 9Szalai
Substitutes
- 1Grof
- 2Lang
- 7Dzsudzsák
- 13Böde
- 15Kleinheisler
- 17Varga
- 18Holender
- 19Holman
- 20Souza dos Santos
- 22Kovacsik
Estonia
- 1Aksalu
- 23Teniste
- 5Vihmann
- 4Tamm
- 3PikkBooked at 23mins
- 20Dmitrijev
- 16AntonovBooked at 62mins
- 17Luts
- 14Vassiljev
- 11OjamaaSubstituted forZenjovat 61'minutes
- 8AnierBooked at 49mins
Substitutes
- 2Kams
- 6Kaljumae
- 7Puri
- 9Purje
- 10Zenjov
- 12Lepmets
- 13Lepistu
- 15Sappinen
- 18Artjunin
- 19Kallaste
- 22Meerits
- Referee:
- Enea Jorgji
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by István Kovács (Hungary).
Artur Pikk (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hungary. Balázs Dzsudzsák replaces Dominik Nagy.
Botond Barath (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Artur Pikk (Estonia).
Booking
Máté Pátkai (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Botond Barath (Hungary).
Ilja Antonov (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ilja Antonov (Estonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Dominik Nagy (Hungary) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Zsolt Kalmar.
Mihály Korhut (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Siim Luts (Estonia).
Substitution
Substitution, Estonia. Sergei Zenjov replaces Henrik Ojamaa.
Attempt missed. Siim Luts (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).
Joonas Tamm (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by István Kovács (Hungary).
Siim Luts (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by István Kovács (Hungary).
Artjom Dmitrijev (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) because of an injury.
Delay in match Siim Luts (Estonia) because of an injury.
Booking
Henri Anier (Estonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tamás Kádár (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).
Ádám Szalai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Madis Vihmann (Estonia).
Attempt missed. Mihály Korhut (Hungary) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Madis Vihmann.
Attempt saved. Willi Orban (Hungary) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zsolt Kalmar.
István Kovács (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ilja Antonov (Estonia).
Second Half
Second Half begins Hungary 1, Estonia 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hungary 1, Estonia 0.
István Kovács (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Artjom Dmitrijev (Estonia).
Attempt blocked. Dominik Nagy (Hungary) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Artur Pikk.