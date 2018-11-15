Foul by Sokratis (Greece).
Greece v Finland
-
Line-ups
Greece
- 1Vlachodimos
- 15Torosidis
- 4ManolasSubstituted forSiovasat 28'minutes
- 19Papastathopoulos
- 23Koutris
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 16Kourbelis
- 20Mantalos
- 10Fortounis
- 18Pelkas
- 11Mitroglou
Substitutes
- 2Bakakis
- 3Lampropoulos
- 5Siovas
- 6Bouchalakis
- 7Karelis
- 9Koulouris
- 12Paschalakis
- 13Barkas
- 14Bakasetas
- 17Masouras
- 21Giannoulis
- 22Samaris
Finland
- 1Hrádecky
- 3GranlundBooked at 47mins
- 4Toivio
- 2Arajuuri
- 18Uronen
- 7Lod
- 6Kamara
- 11Kauko
- 13Soiri
- 20Tuominen
- 10Pukki
Substitutes
- 5Väisänen
- 8Taylor
- 9Markkanen
- 12Joronen
- 14Jensen
- 15Halsti
- 16Pirinen
- 17Skrabb
- 19Lam
- 21Forsell
- 22Saksela
- 23Jaakkola
- Referee:
- Luca Banti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Jere Uronen (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Vasilis Torosidis (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Pyry Soiri (Finland).
Petros Mantalos (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Offside, Greece. Konstantinos Fortounis tries a through ball, but Kostas Mitroglou is caught offside.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Sokratis.
Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Lod.
Foul by Zeca (Greece).
Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).
Teemu Pukki (Finland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Albin Granlund (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Albin Granlund (Finland).
Leonardo Koutris (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Greece 1, Finland 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Greece 1, Finland 0.
Attempt blocked. Pyry Soiri (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Lod.
Petros Mantalos (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jere Uronen (Finland).
Offside, Greece. Dimitrios Pelkas tries a through ball, but Konstantinos Fortounis is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Vasilis Torosidis (Greece) because of an injury.
Foul by Sokratis (Greece).
Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sokratis (Greece) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Konstantinos Fortounis with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Pyry Soiri.
Attempt missed. Joona Toivio (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jasse Tuominen following a corner.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Dimitrios Kourbelis.
Offside, Greece. Konstantinos Fortounis tries a through ball, but Vasilis Torosidis is caught offside.
Leonardo Koutris (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).
Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).
Jasse Tuominen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kostas Mitroglou (Greece).
Paulus Arajuuri (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Konstantinos Fortounis following a set piece situation.
Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.